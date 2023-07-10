 Skip to main content
70-year-old woman in serious condition after Kaaawa accident

KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman has been hospitalized after crashing her car in the Hauula area on Kamehameha Highway, Monday.

On July 10, 2023, HFD responded to an incident at 4:24 p.m. for a car accident near 53-195 Kamehameha Hwy. When HFD arrived on scene, they found a 70-year-old woman in a vehicle resting on its side.

