70-year-old woman in serious condition after Kaaawa accident

Digital Content Producer
KAAAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman has been hospitalized after crashing her car in the Hauula area on Kamehameha Highway, Monday.
On July 10, 2023, HFD responded to an incident at 4:24 p.m. for a car accident near 53-195 Kamehameha Hwy. When HFD arrived on scene, they found a 70-year-old woman in a vehicle resting on its side.
Fire fighters stabilized the vehicle, then removed the windshield to extricate the woman. The woman was transferred to a hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
