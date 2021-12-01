70-year-old pedestrian hit by car on Nimitz Hwy BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Dec 1, 2021 Dec 1, 2021 Updated 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a pedestrian struck by a car on Nimitz Hwy and River Street.EMS arrived on the scene at around 7:30 PM and upon arrival, performed critical life-saving efforts including CPR.The 70-year-old pedestrian was transported to the trauma facility in critical condition.This investigation is ongoing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pedestrian Emergency Medical Services Medicine Honolulu Nimitz Hwy Effort Life-saving Car More From KITV Local City worker found dead after being trapped in a tank at Wastewater Treatment Center Updated Nov 26, 2021 COVID-19 Therapy dog assists Waikiki Elementary students receiving second COVID dose. Updated 10 hrs ago Local 2 hikers flown to safety after becoming lost on trail in Kaaawa Updated Nov 28, 2021 Local Maui mayor recall signatures under review Updated Nov 24, 2021 Top-stories 5 new COVID-related deaths, 138 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local La Ku'oko'a celebration brings hundreds to Oahu's Westside Updated Nov 29, 2021 Recommended for you