7-Eleven celebrates July 11 with special Slurpee deal

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hawaii celebrates with free Small SLURPEE on 7-Eleven Day
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Run, don't walk, to the nearest 7-Eleven on July 11, for a special free treat to celebrate the store's 45th birthday.
On July 11, or 7-Eleven Day, starting at 11:00 a.m., you can pick up a free Slurpee, and with any purchase, an exclusive tote bag (excluding gas). This one-day-only offer is available at all 66 locations across Hawaii, while supplies last.
"We are thrilled to celebrate 45 years of Hawaii's favorite flavors this 7-Eleven Day," said Greg Hanna, President & CEO at 7-Eleven Hawaii. "This special occasion gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude to the community for their unwavering support. We invite everyone to join us to enjoy a free small SLURPEE and take home an exclusive tote bag that commemorates our shared love for this iconic beverage in Hawaii."