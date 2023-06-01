 Skip to main content
64 feral felines adopted in effort to save Nene and cats on the Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0
64 cats adopted in effort to address Queens Marketplace crisis

After DLNR prohibited cat advocates from feeding the feral felines in Waikoloa, two organizations rallied others to support an island-wide adoption campaign.

64 Feral cats that were part of the cat colony at Queens marketplace in Waikoloa .. now have a home.

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There was a lot of talk, a lot of bickering on social media, and general discord between Team Cat and Team Nene. But through all the noise, a collective effort emerged to try to get the cats of Queen's Marketplace adopted and into homes.

Two organizations have taken the lead and successfully were able to get permission to trap cats. They collected 64 in all in their first effort.

An error occurred