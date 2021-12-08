6 new COVID-related death, 72 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported six new death related to COVID-19 and 72 new infections on Wednesday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,039.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.4% -- Honolulu County is 1.4%, Hawaii County is 2.2%, Maui County is 1.4%, and Kauai County is 2.5%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 88,512 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 51
Hawaii Island: 8
Maui: 8
Kauai: 5
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 0
There were no new cases reported from out-of-state Hawaii residents.
There have been 1,188 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,086 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.3% of the population is fully vaccinated and 77.8% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 265,000 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: