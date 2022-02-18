6 candidates apply for Hawaii House seat vacated by former Rep. Ty Cullen

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Six candidates have applied for Hawaii House District 39 seat to replace Rep. Ty Cullen, (D-Waipahu), who resigned after federal indictment in bribery scheme.
The six who applied to fill the vacated seat are as follows:
• Luella Costales, Community & Resource Strategy Manager for the Oahu Economic Development Board. Costales has also served on the Honolulu Police Commission.
• Tesha Malama, Director of Planning and Development for HCDA and president of the James Campbell High School & Community Foundation.
• Richard Oshiro, longtime Waipahu Neighborhood Board member. Oshiro has also worked for Queen’s Health Systems and at the State Legislature.
• Inam Rahman, a medical doctor and past president of the Hawaii Medical Association.
• Corey Rosenlee, social studies teacher at Campbell High School and former President of the Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association
• Kevin Wilson, staffer who has worked for eight sessions at the Hawaiʻi State Legislature.
Under Hawaii state law, the political party of the seat being vacated, in this case Democrats, will narrow list to three candidates. The officers of the Democratic Party’s House District 39 Council will meet on Sunday, Feb. 20, via Zoom to interview the applicants and vote on the three names who will be sent to the Governor.
“We want to thank these individuals for putting their names forward at this challenging time. Each of them has expressed an interest in representing the district with integrity, ethics, and values, and in working collaboratively with community stakeholders on key issues like affordable housing, homelessness, and crime,” said Hawaii Democratic Party Chairman, Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.
The Feb. 20 meeting will be live streamed on the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s Facebook. The meeting begins at 2 p.m.
A public announcement will be made after the three candidates are chosen. Gov. David Ige will have until April 9, 2022, to select an appointment to Cullen’s seat from the final list of three.