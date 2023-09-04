5th Little Caesars Pizza Eating Contest Crowns Oahu winners

Digital Content Producer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Three big-time pizza fans took the top prizes at the 5th Little Caesars Pizza Eating Contest at Wet N'Wild on Oahu.
In 1st place, winning $1,100 value in prizes, is Kale Long of Honolulu. Long ate 16 slices, 1 and ½ boxes, in 7 minutes!
In 2nd place, Chris Gray of Kaneohe, ate 10 slices , or 1 and ¾ boxes! And in 3rd place, Juan Vargas of Honolulu, who ate 8 slices.
