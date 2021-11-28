5th annual 'Keep It Kaimuki' event more important than ever, business owners say

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and
Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kaimuki is known for its locally-owned businesses. And on Small Business Saturday, the community celebrated with the fifth annual “Keep it Kaimuki.”
Business owners tell KITV4 that this year’s event was more important than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are super, super thankful and grateful to everyone in the community and tourists because we did shut down not once but twice,” said Madeline Metzger, an employee at Koko Head Café.
A line of customers stretched out the door for Koko Head Cafe on small business Saturday. The all-day brunch location offered a free cookie to all those who sported Keep it Kaimuki gear.
“It's a wonderful day to bring that dollar back and celebrate the local economy,” Owner of Ten Tomorrow Summer Shiigi said.
Shiigi designs the clothes at Ten Tomorrow on 11th Avenue, and partners with other local business owners and makers that supply jewelry, bags, fragrances, and other accessories at her store.
She said when they had to shut down she really didn't know how things were going to go.
“We slowly started making masks for hospitals. And then we realized everyone needed them, so we started making masks. And honestly that's how I made it through the first three months of the pandemic,” Shiigi said.
Down the street from Ten Tomorrow is Keep it Simple Honolulu Zero Waste -- a relatively newer addition to Kaimuki that opened less than a year ago. The store focuses on being plastic-free and supplying everything you could possibly need for your home through local business partnerships.
“The big companies will have the big sales and offer the big discounts. But when you support a small local business, you are supporting somebody's dream. You are supporting everyone on the grassroots level and the money stays in the economy to support more community activities,” said Hunter Logan, co-owner of Keep it Simple Honolulu Zero Waste.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.