58th Annual Hawaii State Farm Fair coming to Kaneohe in July

KANEOHE (KITV4) - The Hawaii Farm Bureau is excited to announce the return of the Hawaii State Farm Fair.
The 58th Hawaii State Farm Fair will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 9-10, at the Kualoa Ranch in Kaneohe.
The Fair is sponsored by the Hawaii Farm Bureau, in partnership with the Hawaii State Department of Agriculture and Hawaii State 4-H Livestock Council.
The event will be free for children and students with a valid student ID. The cost remains $5 for the general public.
“The past few years with the ups and downs of COVID, it was unclear whether we would be able to put on an event this year,” said Brian Miyamoto, executive director for the Hawaii Farm Bureau. “However, we decided that we could still provide a fun family experience, even though we have had to scale it back slightly.”
Events include the Department of Agriculture’s “Buy Local, It Matters” Education Pavilion, plus fresh produce, diverse plants, and local vendors.
Keiki can enjoy interacting with live animals at the 4-H Livestock Tent, including steer, goats, chickens, pigs, and at the Keiki Hands on the Farm exhibit, which gives young children a chance to milk a life-sized cow replica, and see live chicks at the live chick hatchery.
There will also be contests like watermelon eating, corn husking and more. Visitors can enjoy entertainment and demonstrations and mouth-watering food options.
