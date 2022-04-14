50th Annual State Fair Returns to Hawaii Memorial Day Weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 50th Annual Hawaii State Fair will be back this Memorial Day weekend.
The fair had been postponed for two years beacause of the COVID-19 pandemic. KITV4 talked with owner Scott Fernandez about the fair making its come back and with locals who are excited about the Fair’s return.
Fernandez said he was not even sure if the 50th State Fair would be able to return this year.
From its founding in the Territory of Hawaii in 1903, through today, this third-generation, family-owned business has been entertaining the people of our islands.
The entertainment company has seen a lot over the decades, and the owner, of E.K. Fernandez Shows, was not even sure he would be able to pull off the fair this year, until, decided to give it a go. Scott Fernandez is the owner, of E. K. Fernandez Shows.
"We survived the 1918 pandemic, World War II, of course. We never went through anything like this. We never went through anything like this where we were shut down for two years, never in the history, 120 years of history has this occurred. We didn't think we could do it at all, so happy," Fernandez said.
And others, like Kalvin Wilson, 14, are also happy to see the 50th State Fair finally return to Hawaii.
"I like going to the State Fair, especially if you bring friends, you get to do more. I feel like if you're the certain type who likes to go to concerts, like outgoing. I would recommend it for locals and stuff," said Wilson.
Valerie Yap Baldovi was at Ala Moana Beach with her grandchildren visiting from California. She fondly remembers the State Fair and hopes to show the next generation all the fun.
"I went there for the rides. And just the fun being around all these people," Baldovi said.
That fun will include new rides, a circus with animals, and food booths provided by local non-profits.
Scott is the grandson of the company founder E.K Fernandez and says with local families in mind, his company is trying to keep prices for admission, rides, and entertainment similar to what they were two years ago. But he says increasing shipping costs have also upped the price of bringing the 50th State Fair back.
"We're coming out in full force so, after two years of these mandates, this will be the only event of this year of this size for the entire state," Scott's mom, Linda Fernandez, said.
The 50th Annual State Fair kicks off on May 27 and runs through the July 4. It takes place at Aloha Stadium located at 99-500 Salt Lake Boulevard.
