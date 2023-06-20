5 people injured after rollover crash on Farrington Highway

Digital Content Producer
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) Five people have been hospitalized after a rollover car accident on Farrington Highway.
Honolulu EMS responded to the accident around 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Black Rock Beach Park in Waianae.
Paramedics treated and transported five patients with various injuries to a hospital.
A man in his 20's, a 15-year-old boy, and 16-year-old girl are in serious condition, while two 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old girl are in minor condition.
The eastbound road on Farrington was closed due to the accident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
