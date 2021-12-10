5 new COVID-related death, 170 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported five new death related to COVID-19 and 170 new infections on Friday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,045.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 1.5% -- Honolulu County is 1.6%, Hawaii County is 1.6%, Maui County is 1.3%, and Kauai County is 2.0%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 88,825 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 118
Hawaii Island: 10
Maui: 23
Kauai: 5
Molokai: 1
Lanai: 0
There were 13 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 1,367 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,102 cumulative hospitalizations – 72.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 77.9% of state residents have had at least one dose. Nearly 276,171 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: