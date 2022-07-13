5:00 UPDATE: Eye of Hurricane Darby makes a surprise reappearance

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south swell will build today, peak tonight, and
gradually diminish on Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extreme high tides the next couple of
afternoons could lead to salt-water flooding of beaches and
low-lying shoreline areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
5:00 AM HST UPDATE: Hurricane Darby still forecast to weaken during the next few days
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The eye of Hurricane Darby was located about 1335 miles E of Hilo near latitude 15.0 north, longitude 135.4 west.
Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Darby is moving toward the west near 16 mph (26 km/h). A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is expected today, followed by at turn toward the west on Thursday. Darby is forecast to continue westward after that at a slightly slower forward speed through the end of the week.
Short-term fluctuations in intensity are possible today. Darby is forecast to resume weakening by tonight. The system will likely become a tropical storm on Thursday and become post-tropical on Friday.
Darby is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles (20 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km).
The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb (28.85 inches).
The eye of Darby reappeared this morning after a hiatus overnight. It should be stressed that this appears to be a short-term fluctuation and has not changed the overall thinking behind the intensity forecast, which calls for Darby to generally weaken over the next few days.
Darby could maintain its intensity with small fluctuations today, but all available intensity guidance indicates it will resume weakening by tonight or tomorrow (if not sooner). After 24 h, an increase in wind shear should cause Darby to weaken at a faster rate, particularly given the small size of the hurricane.