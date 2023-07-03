4th of July celebrations at Ala Moana Center

Multimedia Journalist
Musicians will perform at Center Stage and there will be tons of great deals at multiple stores
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ala Moana Center is celebrating the 4th of July with special deals and live performers!
Click here to see all the different stores offering deals this 4th of July.
You're invited to centerstage to hear performances by different artists on Monday and Tuesday.
11:30 a.m. - Frank & Rich
1 p.m. - AJ Keolanui & Makamae
3 p.m. - Keilana
4:30 p.m. - Peni Dean
6 p.m. - The Mana‘o Company
11:30 a.m. - Kapena
1 p.m. - Big Every Time
3 p.m. - Dillon Pakele
4:30 p.m. - Simple Souls
6 p.m. - Jeff Rassmussen with Sistah Robi Kahakalau & Harrison Murray
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.