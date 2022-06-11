 Skip to main content
4th Annual Fatherhood Conference

  • Updated
4th Annual Fatherhood Conference
Fatherhood Conference

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A local organization is hoping to create a better environment for the keiki.

The 4th annual fatherhood conference will focus and encourage families to work together and create positive cycles of parenting.

The virtual event is scheduled for Friday, June 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and on Saturday, June 18 at 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

P.A.R.E.N.T.S. Inc. Executive Director, Lisa Groulx, joins GMH to talk about the 4th Annual Fatherhood Virtual Conference Program.

Watch interview with Executive Director, Lisa Groulx:

Question - What is the 4th Annual Fatherhood Conference? When is this event?

Answer - 4th Annual Fatherhood Conference is a day of hope and encouragement as we work to strengthen families by providing resources, skills, support and values to create cycles of positive parenting.

Q - Who is going to be speaking at the event? What can we expect both days?

A - SPEAKERS DAY 1:

Poncho Murguia - How to Be a Dad in Difficult Times

Samuel Holi- Commitment to CHANGE

Joe O'Connell - Fathers and Finacial Literacy

David " Kawika" Mattos - Resilience, Support & Knowledge

SPEAKERS DAY 2:

Brent K. Nakihei - Breaking the Cycle

Spring Taylor- Healing Words Through Recovery

Testimonial by Coach Arnold K. Martinez

Testimonial by Kina'u McBrayer

Q - What is the cost for this event & location? How do people register?

A - $25.00- Day 1 | $25.00- Day 2 | $40 for Both Days ($10 off) held VIA ZOOM

(Scholarships will be available to fathers on a limited basis.) You can call (808) 235-0255 OR go to our website www.hawaiiparents.org

