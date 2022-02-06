45th annual Buffalo Big Board Surfing Contest celebrates family, fun, and Hawaiian culture; honors "Uncle Ants"

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Combined seas near 10 feet, with east winds 15 to 20 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAKAHA BEACH, OAHU (KITV4) - A popular surf contest at Makaha beach is in its 45th year. Last year, the competition was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the contest is back and honors the memory of a very special man.
The event will honor the memory of Anthony Guerrero, known to many as "Uncle Ants." The competition runs for two weekends starting President's day weekend, and the focus is on family, fun, and Hawaiian culture.
Ho'omau Foundation president (and event director), Brian Keaulana, spoke with KITV4's Malika Dudley about the event.
Recently the IRS approved non-profit 501(c)(3) status for the Ho’oma’a Foundation of which the Classic is now a part. For more information on how you can help, donate, or be a part of the event visit: www.Hoomaa.org.
