 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Combined seas near 10 feet, with east winds 15 to 20 kt.

* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

45th annual Buffalo Big Board Surfing Contest celebrates family, fun, and Hawaiian culture; honors "Uncle Ants"

  • Updated
  • 0
BBBSC 45

MAKAHA BEACH, OAHU (KITV4) - A popular surf contest at Makaha beach is in its 45th year. Last year, the competition was canceled due to COVID-19. This year, the contest is back and honors the memory of a very special man.

The event will honor the memory of Anthony Guerrero, known to many as "Uncle Ants." The competition runs for two weekends starting President's day weekend, and the focus is on family, fun, and Hawaiian culture.

Ho'omau Foundation president (and event director), Brian Keaulana, spoke with KITV4's Malika Dudley about the event.

Recently the IRS approved non-profit 501(c)(3) status for the Ho’oma’a Foundation of which the Classic is now a part. For more information on how you can help, donate, or be a part of the event visit: www.Hoomaa.org.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you