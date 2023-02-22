 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

4 rescued after sailboat suffers broken rudder near The Mokes

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Four people were rescued after their sailboat became disabled at The Mokes off Windward Oahu, Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Waterfront Operations responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a sailboat in distress near the Mokulua Islands.

An error occurred