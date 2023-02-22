4 rescued after sailboat suffers broken rudder near Mokulua Islands

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Four people were rescued after their sailboat became disabled at the Mokulua Islands off Windward Oahu, Tuesday afternoon.
Crews with Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Waterfront Operations responded around 4 p.m. to a report of a sailboat in distress near the Mokulua Islands, also known as "The Mokes."
The boat, a 25-foot sailing vessel, first encountered issues at The Mokes and then drifted toward Marina Corps Base Hawaii. Lifeguards first made contact with the boat when it was about 500 yards off Pyramid Rock, officials said.
Two people on the boat were transferred to a military vessel and two others stayed on the damaged vessel as it was towed to the Kaneohe Bay Yacht Club.
Once at the yacht club, crews discovered that the sailboat suffered a broken rudder.
All four people on the sailboat, three men and one woman, were safely brought back to shore without incident.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.