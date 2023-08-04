4 people displaced after late-night house fire destroys Kalihi home By KITV Web Staff Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Updated Aug 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Bug Juansubie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four people are without a home following a house fire in the Kalihi area, late Thursday night.It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Makalapua Lane.Ten units responded to the scene and started an aggressive attack on the fire. According to HFD, the fire was out in 10 minutes.HFD says no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. No adjacent structures were damaged from this fire. The cause remains under investigation.The American Red Cross was called in to help the four people who were displaced. Kalihi neighborhood meeting focuses on reducing crime and homelessness Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kalihi American Red Cross Honolulu Matthew Nuttle Digital Content Manager Author facebook Author email Follow Matthew Nuttle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police searching for work furlough inmate reported missing from Honolulu facility Updated May 1, 2023 Crime & Courts Puna couple arrested and charged for drug and firearm offenses Updated Apr 27, 2023 Local Pacific Whale Foundation announces event celebrating 43rd year protecting marine life Updated Mar 11, 2023 Local Tsunami Advisory CANCELED for Hawaiian Islands, NO major tsunami expected, strong currents and unusual waves expected Updated Jan 15, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge continues trial for Honolulu's former top prosecutor, 4 others in alleged bribery scheme Updated Sep 13, 2022 Business Here is the daily average cost of gas in Hawaii Updated Jun 2, 2022 Recommended for you