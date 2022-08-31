4 Oahu families sue US Government over health problems related to Red Hill water contamination

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four military families filed a federal lawsuit against the US Government on Wednesday, claiming they suffered severe health problems from drinking the water from the Navy's Red Hill system.
The Navy admits the water was contaminated by jet fuel that leaked from its Red Hill storage facility.
The lawsuit details health problems including seizures, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological issues, rashes and more.
The attorneys for the families say "the government compounded the suffering by first denying and then dismissing" the health concerns.
The Navy has since admitted the fuel leakage is a grave problem and says it will be corrected. But many balk at the Navy's timeline, saying action needs to be taken now rather than later.
A Navy spokesperson released the following statement on Wednesday:
“The Navy does not discuss details of or provide status updates on specific claims. The Navy is focused on ensuring the safety and health of those impacted from the November 2021 fuel spill. Nothing is more important than the health, safety, and well-being of our people, their families, and our community neighbors. Providing clean, safe, drinking water to our families and communities, and ensuring their continued health and safety concerns are addressed are our highest priorities.”
Meanwhile, Hawaii is still awaiting the Navy's updated plan to defuel the Red Hill fuel facility.
In July, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) disapproved of the Navy's initial plan citing a lack of details and solid timeline.
The state says the Navy claimed it would have an updated plan by Aug. 31. The Navy now says the updated plan is due Sept. 7.