4 Oahu families sue US Government over health problems related to Red Hill water contamination

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four military families filed a federal lawsuit against the US Government on Wednesday, claiming they suffered severe health problems from drinking the water from the Navy's Red Hill system.

The Navy admits the water was contaminated by jet fuel that leaked from its Red Hill storage facility.

