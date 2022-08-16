 Skip to main content
4 more Monkeypox cases diagnosed in Hawaii; DOH expands vaccine eligibility

Biden administration declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

The Biden administration plans to declare monkeypox a public health emergency as early as August 4, a source familiar with the decision told CNN.

 Getty Images

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Four new cases of Monkeypox have been diagnosed in Hawaii, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state up to 16, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

With the new cases, DOH says it is expanding vaccine eligibility, in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

