4 more Monkeypox cases confirmed in Hawaii; total case count statewide at 22

Of the latest cases, the DOH reports two new cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island and on Maui. The origins of the two Oahu cases and the one Maui case are still being investigated. The Big Island case is related to community exposure, DOH said.
“With nearly 16,000 monkeypox cases reported in the United States, it’s expected that we will see more cases in Hawaii,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We continue to work to conduct contact tracing and follow-up with all cases.”
On Aug. 16, the DOH announced it was expanding its vaccination eligibility to help prevent further spread of the virus.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
Monkeypox vaccines are available in every county in Hawaii. Anyone who is eligible who would wish to make an appointment can call the following numbers:
• Hawaii Department of Health (Statewide): 808-586-4462
• Malama I Ke Ola (Maui): 808-871-7772
• Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (Oahu): 808-427-0442
• Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center (Oahu): 808-521-2347
