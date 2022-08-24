 Skip to main content
4 more Monkeypox cases confirmed in Hawaii; total case count statewide at 22

  • Updated
  • 0
First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says

This image shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red). The WHO says that the first possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission is 'not surprising.'

 NIAID/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hawaii’s Monkeypox case count continues to climb. The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirmed four new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total case count to 22.

Of the latest cases, the DOH reports two new cases on Oahu, one on the Big Island and on Maui. The origins of the two Oahu cases and the one Maui case are still being investigated. The Big Island case is related to community exposure, DOH said.

