4 helicopter crew members killed in Kauai crash identified

  • 0

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The contractor hired to support range training operations at the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) has identified the four people killed in the helicopter crash near Barking Sands Airport on Tuesday.

Croman Corporation identified the crew members as follows:

Daniel Maurice; 64, Chief Pilot, Check Airman and FAA Designated Pilot Examiner

Patrick Rader; 55, Command Pilot, Check Airman

Erika Teves-Valdez; 42, Mechanic and Aircrew

Mathew Haider; 44, Mechanic and Aircrew

The crash occurred Tuesday morning on the north side of the Barking Sands installation, according to public affairs at PMRF. 

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and the US Navy are scheduled to arrive on Wednesday to look into the cause of the crash.

PMRF is the world's largest instrumented, multi-dimensional testing and training missile range. It is operated and controlled by the US Navy. The facility is located about 10 miles northwest of the town of Kekaha on Kauai.

Pilot Bruce Mayes of Vintage Aviation characterized the helicopter, a Sikorsky S-61N series, as having a large lift capacity. The craft can carry up to 30 people, Mayes told KITV4. Battling fires, it can be used for carrying water. It is frequently put to use above water over oil rigs.

PMRF officials released the following statement on this incident, and the identification of the victims, saying in part: 

"PMRF is a close community, and we mourn the loss of four of our `Ohana. Counseling services are available to all on base who have been affected by the event. The Military & Family Support Center’s Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) is available on PMRF to assist anyone impacted by the aircraft mishap with a variety of community needs.

The Emergency Family Assistance Center includes: Clinicians, Chaplains, Information and referrals. The EFAC is open to all military, dependents, DoD civilians and contractors."

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

