4 displaced after overnight-fire burns Makaha home, injures dog

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Four Makaha residents are without a home after an overnight fire burned their home on Lahaina Street.
Honolulu Fire crews responded to a 911 call about a fire at a home in the 84-900 block of Lahaina Street around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived they said they could see flames pouring out of the ground floor of the two-story home.
Four adults living at the home were able to make it out safely and without injury. While searching the second floor of the home, firefighters found an adult male dog that was conscious but suffering from severe smoke inhalation. Crews provided life support to the dog and it was transferred into the care of the Hawaiian Humane Society.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 2 a.m. It was declared to be fully extinguished around 2:40 a.m. No firefighters were injured during this incident.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the four displaced residents.
An HFD Fire Investigator was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire as well as provide damage estimates.
