3rd probable monkeypox case under investigation on Oahu in patient with no travel history

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A third probable case of monkeypox has been identified in another Oahu resident, officials with the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said. But unlike the first two cases, the third patient has had no recent travel history and could be a case of community spread.
“This case does not have a history of travel and we are investigating links between this third case and the first two cases,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.
The first probable case of monekypox was identified in a patient in isolation at Triple Army Medical Center back on June 3. That person was said to have traveled to a location where the virus had been confirmed.
Then on Wednesday, June 8, DOH officials said a second probable case was found in a person who had close contact with the first patient.
The source of this third probable case is unknown. All three patients have only been identified as adult Oahu residents.
Since identifying the first possible monkeypox case, Tripler says it has been contact with the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other health agencies.
Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said.
At this time, the risk to most Hawaii residents remains low, DOH said. Vaccination is not recommended for the general public, but is considered on an individual basis for close contacts of probable cases.
DOH is conducting contact tracing and working with federal authorities to order vaccines and therapeutics from the Strategic National Stockpile.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
