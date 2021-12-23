Offers go here

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...

.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will
fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by
sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon,
the advisory will be extended through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to
10 feet this afternoon.

* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

38-year-old hospitalized after gunshot wound

  • Updated
  • 0
Shootoing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A 38-year-old man is in the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen Thursday morning. 

According to Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the firearm was accidentally discharged.

EMS report it happened just before 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on Halema'uma'u Street on O'ahu's east side.

The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

This story will be updated.