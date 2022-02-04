 Skip to main content

31-year-old hiker rescued, airlifted from Waiakeakua Ridge trail in Manoa

  • Updated
  • 0
hiking trail

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Fire responded to an emergency 911 call about a lost hiker on the Waiakeakua Ridge trail in Manoa on Friday evening.

The call was received at around 6:43 PM, and four units, staffed with 12 personnel responded to the emergency call.

HFD arrived on the scene at around 6:55 PM and secured a landing zone at the Manoa District Park for Air 1's arrival.

A 31-year-old male who reported not being injured said he started hiking on the Waahila Ridge trail at 4:00 PM, then headed to the Koolau Summit trail when he got lost. 

Air 1 began the aerial search and made visual contact through the thick canopy at 7:43 PM. The lost hiker was then airlifted to the landing zone at 7:59 PM.

Hiking Safety Tips:

  • Bring a cell phone with a full battery and, if possible, an external backup battery.
  • Be prepared for the unexpected.
  • Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely

