31-year-old hiker rescued, airlifted from Waiakeakua Ridge trail in Manoa BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 4, 2022 Feb 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Fire responded to an emergency 911 call about a lost hiker on the Waiakeakua Ridge trail in Manoa on Friday evening.The call was received at around 6:43 PM, and four units, staffed with 12 personnel responded to the emergency call.HFD arrived on the scene at around 6:55 PM and secured a landing zone at the Manoa District Park for Air 1's arrival.A 31-year-old male who reported not being injured said he started hiking on the Waahila Ridge trail at 4:00 PM, then headed to the Koolau Summit trail when he got lost. Air 1 began the aerial search and made visual contact through the thick canopy at 7:43 PM. The lost hiker was then airlifted to the landing zone at 7:59 PM.Hiking Safety Tips:Bring a cell phone with a full battery and, if possible, an external backup battery.Be prepared for the unexpected.Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely