31-year-old hiker from California rescued off of Koko Crater Trail Friday morning

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH MONDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
The Flood Watch is now in effect for
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow
of streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be
closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots
due to runoff. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in
the Big Island's Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui,
may be closed in one or more locations, resulting in long
detours or even the isolation of communities. Landslides may
also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A prolonged period of heavy rainfall is anticipated as a slow-
moving kona low develops west of Kauai, and moisture
associated with a front stalls over the islands. In the short
term, the stalling front will bring the greatest potential for
heavy rain over Maui and the Big Island. As the low forms west
of Kauai on Saturday, moisture associated with the front will
gradually spread back toward Oahu and Kauai County. This will
bring the threat of heavy rainfall to all islands well into
next week.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
AND MOLOKAI...
.A very large north-northwest swell will fill in this evening,
then quickly build tonight and Saturday. Surf will increase slowly
today, then quickly ramp up tonight and Saturday. The swell will
gradually shift more out of the north beginning Saturday night,
then slowly lower through the first part of next week.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights building to 20 to 30 feet Saturday.
* WHERE...Along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu,
Molokai, and Maui.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Anyone entering
the water could face significant injury or death.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher
gusts, and seas 11 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call about an injured hiker on the Koko Crater Trail in Hawaii Kai on Friday morning.
HFD responded to the emergency call at around 10:04 AM and five units staffed with 16 personnel responded to the emergency.
The first unit arrived on the scene at 10:10 AM and quickly established command and secured a landing zone at Koko Head District Park.
The hiker a 31-year-old female from California was hiking when she apparently tripped and hurt her right ankle. Four firefighters hiked up the trail and made contact with the hiker at 10:28 AM they then performed a medical assessment and placed a splint on her right leg.
HFD's Air 1 then transported the injured hiker safely to the landing zone and transferred her to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 10:47 AM.
Hiking Safety Tips:
● Bring a cell phone and ensure your battery is full prior to your hike.
● Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.
● Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.
● Stay on the trail to avoid getting injured or lost.