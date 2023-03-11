 Skip to main content
30% of bills in Hawaii legislature survive crossover day

Hawaii Capitol

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Around 950 bills have survived the first crossover day this Hawaii legislative session.

More than 3,100 bills were introduced in January by state lawmakers and roughly 30% of them are still alive. Several of them moving through the legislature represent some hot topics in Hawaii, like homeless, housing, environmental concerns and more.

