3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning.
According to a HECO spokesperson, the men were working on an underground power line when an “arc flash” occurred, injuring the workers.
An arc flash is a phenomenon where a flashover of electric current leaves its intended path and travels through the air from one conductor to another, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that the men suffered second and third-degree burns in the incident. HECO tells KITV4 two of the men were taken from the scene to Straub Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The third victim, according to HECO, was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.
The cause of the arc flash has not yet been determined.
The victims have not been identified by name, but EMS did say the victims were all men – ages 34, 36, and 56.
Honolulu Police officers shut down (HPD) Kamaile Street, between Pensacola Street and Piikoi Street, as the incident was investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
