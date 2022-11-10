3 teen boys injured in overnight rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Halawa

HALAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three teenagers suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway overnight.
The crash happened in the Halawa bound lanes of the H-3 Freeway about two miles past the Halawa tunnels around 1:50 a.m.
Crash investigators believe the car was speeding just before the rollover.
Three teens, an 18-year-old, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old, were all taken from the scene by ambulance in serious condition. The victims were all teen boys. Their identities have not been released.
The crash remains under investigation. No other details have been released.
