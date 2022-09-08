3 new monkeypox case confirmed in Hawaii; total cases statewide at 28

“As monkeypox cases continue to rise across the country and in Hawaii, DOH will continue to provide updated information to the public,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “It’s critically important to us that we continue to make vaccination available to communities disproportionately impacted by this outbreak—and the data released today will help all of us ensure that vaccine is being distributed equitably.”
DOH says it will also be releasing additional data on JYNNEOS vaccine administration in state, online, each Wednesday. Tap here to view that data.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
Monkeypox vaccines are available in every county in Hawaii. Anyone who is eligible who would wish to make an appointment can call the following numbers:
• Hawaii Department of Health (Statewide): 808-586-4462
• Malama I Ke Ola (Maui): 808-871-7772
• Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center (Oahu): 808-427-0442
• Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center (Oahu): 808-521-2347
• Kaiser Permanente (Oahu): 808) 434-2000, prompt 1
• Hamakua-Kohala Health (Big Island): 808-930-2751
• Malama Pono Health Service (Kauai): 808-246-9577
Earlier in August, DOH expanded its vaccine eligibility in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
“As more vaccine doses become available, we are expanding vaccine eligibility to communities that have been disproportionately impacted by this outbreak and individuals who are at risk for severe illness,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.