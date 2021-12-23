3 new COVID-related death, 1,511 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES...
.The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly
subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the
east facing shores through today. It is likely the surf will
fall to below advisory criteria by late this afternoon or by
sunrise Friday. Should the surf stays elevated this afternoon,
the advisory will be extended through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Surf of 8 to 12 feet in the morning, decreasing to 7 to
10 feet this afternoon.
* WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and
Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt, with higher gusts.
Seas 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU -- The Hawaii State Department of Health Hawaii (DOH) reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,511 new infections on Thursday. The total number of deaths now stands at 1,077.
Statewide test positivity over the last seven days is 8.1% -- Honolulu County is 10.4%, Hawaii County is 3.1%, Maui County is 3.5%, and Kauai County is 3.5%.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 96,765 total infections to date.
The new infections on each island stands as follows:
Oahu: 1,293
Hawaii Island: 66
Maui: 98
Kauai: 29
Molokai: 0
Lanai: 3
There were 22 new cases reported from Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out-of-state.
There have been 7,812 COVID cases reported in the last 14 days and 5,202 cumulative hospitalizations – 73.8% of the population is fully vaccinated and More than 333,172 residents have also received their COVID-19 booster shot.
The percentage of completed vaccinations per county stands as follows: