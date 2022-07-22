3 more monkeypox cases diagnosed in Hawaii; 2 on Oahu and 1 on Kauai

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Three more cases of monkeypox have been identified in Hawaii, two of the new infections are Oahu residents and one other was an out-of-state visitor on Kauai.
The total number of monekypox cases diagnosed in Hawaii is now at 11, according to the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).
“Monkeypox cases continue to increase across the country—and we expect to see more cases in Hawaii,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We continue to take action to support individuals diagnosed with monkeypox, conduct contact tracing, vaccinate close contacts and those with high-risk exposure, and educate the community.”
By Carma Hassan, Aya Elamroussi and Hannah Sarisohn, CNN
On July 15, two other monkeypox cases were identified – including one on the Big Island. The Big Island case was the first instance of a monkeypox infection outside of Oahu.
DOH says the out-of-state visitor who was diagnosed on Kauai was exposed somewhere out of state.
Health officials say they are continuing to conduct contact tracing and coordinate vaccinations and treatment. With just over 350 doses of the Jynneos vaccine available, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) says it is allocating doses to those who they have identified as having close contact with the state’s confirmed cases. Vaccines are not available through local health providers at this time, DOH said.
A link has been established between all of the first six monkeypox cases diagnosed in Hawaii.
Health officials say monkeypox shares many commonalities with smallpox, like causing blistering skin rashes. It is a rare disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Infection begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash or sores, often on the hands, feet, chest, face, or genitals. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure, the DOH said
Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with body fluids, lesion material, or items used by someone with monkeypox as well as close, prolonged contact with an infected person or animal. It can also be spread through large respiratory droplets.
The federal government is expected to provide 1.6 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine nationwide this year.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.