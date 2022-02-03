3 killed in multi-vehicle crash on the Big Island, victims identified | Update

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV4) -- Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Big Island Sunday night, Hawaii Police confirmed.
The accident happened on Highway 11 in Glenwood near the 18-mile marker.
According to police, a 2016 Toyota 4Runner traveling south on Highway 11 crossed the double solid yellow line and struck a 2020 Jeep SUV traveling northbound, head-on.
After the crash, a 2000 Volvo sedan traveling south also stuck the Toyota 4Runner.
The two passengers of the 2020 Jeep SUV, a male and a female passenger, were found unresponsive and were transported to Hilo Medical Center where they were both pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m.
The female driver of the 2016 Toyota 4Runner was also found unresponsive on the scene and also transported to Hilo Medical Center where she was also pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m.
On Wednesday, Feb, 2, Big Island police identified the victims. The people inside the Jeep were identified as Jason Howell and Rebecca van Uitert of Heber City, Utah. Both were 44 years old. The person in the 4Runner was identified as 34-year-old Maile Robello of Volcano, Hawaii.
A 72-year-old man driving the 2000 Volvo sedan sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released. He has not been identified.
Highway 11 was closed for six hours due to the crash and investigation. Investigators believe inattention and speed were contributing factors in the crash. This investigation is still ongoing and will be updated once more information is received.
BYU Law School posted about the passing of Rebecca van Utiert and Jason Howell on Facebook -- van Utiert was Dean of Career Services at BYU Law School and managing partner at Fragomen in Salt Lake City.