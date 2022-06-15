3 Hawaiian monk seals admitted to the Ke Kai Ola due to 'poor body conditions'

HAWAII (KITV4) – The Marine Mammal Center has announced it has admitted three endangered Hawaiian monk seals to the Ke Kai Ola, the center’s hospital, and visitor center due to 'poor body conditions.'
Last month, two seals, one named WQ22, a female pup, and the other WQ08, a male pup where taken in due to poor body conditions and were unlikely to survive the winter season.
“Treating three young seals that were unlikely to survive the coming months without intervention, including one due to fishing gear interaction, are critical examples of why our work matters,” says Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, Hawaiian Monk Seal Conservation Veterinarian at The Marine Mammal Center, who helped oversee their rescue and initial care. “As the only partner organization permitted by NOAA to treat and rehabilitate Hawaiian monk seals, we’re proud that nearly 30 percent of monk seals that are alive today are due to conservation efforts led by NOAA and partners like The Marine Mammal Center.”
Both are following a strict regime, that includes multi-vitamins and electrolytes and are in the right path to a full recovery.
Shortly after their arrival, the center admitted a third seal, a hooked patient named, RP92 from Molokai.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the Marine Mammal Center were notified of the seal in distress on June 2, and noticed fishing gear hanging from its mouth. The center was able to remove the ingested hook and stabilized the seal.
Although the center’s veterinary notes that RP92 is slightly underweight it is eating well post-procedure.