3-alarm fire breaks out at Nanakuli residence
By KITV Web Staff
Mar 22, 2023
Mar 22, 2023
Updated 1 hr ago

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters are responding to a three-alarm building fire in Nanakuli.

HFD says it broke out before 5:30 p.m. on Keaulana Avenue.

So far, there is no report of any injuries or the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.