$294 Million in refunds will be given to Hawaii taxpayers

HONOLULU (KITV4) 600,000 Hawaii taxpayers are scheduled to receive almost $294 million in tax refunds next week. Gov. David Ige today announced that in the first round of refund distributions, 100,000 taxpayers will receive their refunds through either direct deposit or by mail on or about Sept. 12.

Gov. David Ige and the State Tax Director, Isaac Choy say these refunds are some of the biggest they've ever seen. The rebates are the result of a large surplus in the state budget.

