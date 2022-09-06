$294 Million in refunds will be given to Hawaii taxpayers

HONOLULU (KITV4) 600,000 Hawaii taxpayers are scheduled to receive almost $294 million in tax refunds next week. Gov. David Ige today announced that in the first round of refund distributions, 100,000 taxpayers will receive their refunds through either direct deposit or by mail on or about Sept. 12.
Gov. David Ige and the State Tax Director, Isaac Choy say these refunds are some of the biggest they've ever seen. The rebates are the result of a large surplus in the state budget.
The Department of Taxation says two additional distribution dates are scheduled for Sept. 9 and Sept. 13, which should complete the bulk of direct deposit refunds. Paper check refunds will be made in batches of 2,000 until additional check stock arrives.
“I want to caution, that this is dependent on the arrival of the check stock," said Gov. Ige. "There are supply chain issues. Even dealing with check stock, refund for tax payers filed after July 31 will be issued up to 10 weeks after the acceptance of your income tax return by the Department of Taxation.”
“We were used to giving away one dollar when we had to give away this constitutional refund so, I do believe this is one of the biggest if not the biggest," says Isaac Choy, State Director of Taxation.
Taxpayers receiving refund checks by mail and who filed their tax returns by July 31, should receive their refunds by the end of October.
Taxpayers who filed individual income tax returns for 2021 and have been residents of Hawaii for at least nine months are eligible for the refund.
Taxpayers who earn less than $100,000 a year, or couples earning less than $200,000 a year will receive $300 each. Taxpayers who earn $100,000 or more, or couples earning $200,000 or more will receive $100 each.
Gov. Ige says,“It is my hope that the $300 million in tax refunds will bring some relief to the hardworking people of the State of Hawaiʻi who were hit hard by the pandemic."
