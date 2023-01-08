$27-million ultra-luxurious mansion for sale near Diamond Head

Priced just under $27 million, the beachfront estate has ocean views from virtually every room. It includes a glass wine wall, outdoor kitchen, and elevator.
Located on Cromwell Beach in Honolulu, the recently-completed, breathtaking structure is being offered by local developer Tom Nicholson.
"The developer has handpicked every detail in this house, he and his designers," Chang said.
The four-bedroom, six-and-half-bath house spans 7,500 square feet. If you prefer to be near the water at all times, have no fear, you're going to get 75 feet of your own beach space and your own private pool.
The owner will have astounding views of the Pacific Ocean and Black Point Peninsula, which helps protect the property from prevailing winds.
"The limestone floors are from Italy. It's open. It's inviting. It's a home you want to entertain in. There's the three-car garage, lanais, all of your decks. There is wood steps that are French Oak. Just after the elevator you come into your game room. The developer did not want to block the ocean view. He wanted you to be able to see that view, even from the shower," Chang described.
It took five years to design and construct the home, which also comes fully furnished. It's scheduled to be featured on the cover of next month's issue of Luxury Home Magazine.
