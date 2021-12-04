25-year-old visitor rescued and airlifted off of Aihualama Trail on Saturday

...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris
in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the
Big Island's Kau District, may be closed in one or more locations,
resulting in long detours or even the isolation of communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of extremely heavy rainfall are expected as a kona
low develops west of Kauai, and pulls deep moisture over the
islands. A slow-moving band of heavy rain is expected to move
over the Big Island and Maui County on Sunday, spreading to
Oahu and Kauai County Sunday night and Monday. Widespread
rainfall total amounts of 10 to 15 inches are anticipated,
with isolated areas of 20 to 25 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
.A large north-northwest swell will quickly ramp up tonight, then
shift more out of the north. As the swell becomes more northerly
tonight and Sunday, high surf will also affect north and west
facing shores of the Big Island and Maui.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 25 to 35 feet along north facing shores.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Winds becoming southwest 15 to 30 kt, with higher gusts,
by late tonight. Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency 911 call about an injured hiker on the Aihualama Trail on Saturday.
HFD responded to the emergency call at around 12:20 PM, five units with 15 personnel responded to this emergency.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and immediately established command and secured a landing zone at the Manoa District Park.
HFD make contact with the hiker, a 25-year-old male visitor with an injured knee. The injured hiker was then transported safely to the landing zone, where he was then transferred to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 12:55 PM
Hiking Safety Tips:
● Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your
battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external backup battery.
● Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.
● Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.
● Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning
signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.