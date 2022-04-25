24-year-old Kula fisherman who died in waters off Wainapanapa State Park identified | UPDATE By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FILE A 24-year-old Kula man has died after Maui Police found his unresponsive body Saturday in waters offshore from Wainapanapa State Park.He is identified as Matthew Brown-Chong Kee. The man was reported missing late Friday night after he failed to return from fishing earlier that day. Crews from the police department, Coast Guard and the family of the missing man began a search at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning. His body was found later Saturday about 50 yards offshore from the the state park. Witnesses say Chee's father pulled his body out of the water and onto a jet ski operated by a family member. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local The City releases 2021 holiday travel lane closures Updated Nov 18, 2021 News COVID-19 concerns remain as restrictions are lifted in Hawaii Updated Mar 21, 2022 Local Paubox awards scholarships to Native Hawaiian college students pursuing STEM majors. Updated Dec 21, 2021 COVID-19 Some experts say it's hard to predict when Omicron surge will fade in Hawaii Updated Jan 14, 2022 Local 45th annual Buffalo Big Board Surfing Contest celebrates family, fun, and Hawaiian culture; honors "Uncle Ants" Updated Feb 6, 2022 Local Honolulu halfway to 'green goal' of planting 100,000 trees Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you