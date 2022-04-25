 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

24-year-old Kula fisherman who died in waters off Wainapanapa State Park identified | UPDATE

  • Updated
  • 0
Ocean water generic

A 24-year-old Kula man has died after Maui Police found his unresponsive body Saturday in waters offshore from Wainapanapa State Park.

He is identified as Matthew Brown-Chong Kee. 

The man was reported missing late Friday night after he failed to return from fishing earlier that day.  

Crews from the police department, Coast Guard and the family of the missing man began a search at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning.  

His body was found later Saturday about 50 yards offshore from the the state park.  

Witnesses say Chee's father pulled his body out of the water and onto a jet ski operated by a family member.  

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK