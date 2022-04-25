24-year-old Kula fisherman who died in waters off Wainapanapa State Park identified | UDPATE By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FILE A 24-year-old Kula man has died after Maui Police found his unresponsive body Saturday in waters offshore from Wainapanapa State Park.He is identified as Matthew Brown-Chong Kee. The man was reported missing late Friday night after he failed to return from fishing earlier that day. Crews from the police department, Coast Guard and the family of the missing man began a search at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning. His body was found later Saturday about 50 yards offshore from the the state park. Witnesses say Chee's father pulled his body out of the water and onto a jet ski operated by a family member. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Mauna Kea debate continues as lawmakers discuss related bills Updated 3 hrs ago Video State Representative Sonny Ganaden joins KITV to discuss what he wants to see done in the areas affected by the ongoing water crisis. Updated Dec 11, 2021 Local Power outages reported all over Hawaii as ‘Kona Low’ storm systems pushes through Updated Dec 6, 2021 Local Court documents say defendants didn't commit crime in paying out Honolulu police chief to retire Updated Apr 7, 2022 News Red Hill water crisis impact: Some developers stop projects after no guarantee of water Updated Apr 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Pepeekeo man indicted on 3 counts for alleged child pornography and violation of privacy charges Updated Apr 4, 2022 Recommended for you