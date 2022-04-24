24-year-old Kula fisherman dies in waters off Wainapanapa State Park By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Apr 24, 2022 Apr 24, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FILE A 24-year-old Kula man has died after Maui Police found his unresponsive body Saturday in waters offshore from Wainapanapa State Park.The man was reported missing late Friday night after he failed to return from fishing earlier that day. Crews from the police department, Coast Guard and the family of the missing man began a search at about 2 a.m. Saturday morning. His body was found later Saturday about 50 yards offshore from the the state park. His identity is currently withheld pending notification of extended family and friends. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local A convoy of truckers protesting Covid-19 measures is expected to arrive in the DC area this weekend. Here's what we know Mar 4, 2022 Top Stories Hawaii 'Proud Boys' leader's case still active year after Jan. 6 Capitol attack Updated Jan 6, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers and the US Marshals asking for public's help locating Edward Joseph Juckel Nov 24, 2021 Local February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month Updated Feb 14, 2022 Local Vietnam veterans honored in Waikiki for National Vietnam War Veterans Day Updated Mar 30, 2022 Crime & Courts LA police seek driver after Tesla street stunt ends in crash Updated Mar 23, 2022 Recommended for you