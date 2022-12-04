24 hours before transitioning between Hawaii Governors, David Ige says his goodbyes

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just a day hours before the handing over of power from the current Hawaii governor to the new one, the road to transition is taking place.
Planners of the 2022 Governor's Inauguration spent all day Sunday rehearsing for the big event. Stand-ins took the place of principal officials.
Governor-elect Josh Green then showed up around 3 p.m.
The rundown was set. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the ceremony at 11 a.m.
It's free and open to the public, but bags will be checked. Water bottles are OK, but food and signs are not.
Aloha Attire is welcome, as is aloha for the incoming and outgoing governors. While Green was at rehearsals, outgoing-Gov. David Ige put out a goodbye to the public.
"Serving as your governor has been the honor of a lifetime. While the end of my final term is bittersweet, I am happy to know our state is in good hands with talented staff in every department," Ige said.
While Green did not speak to the media during rehearsal time, Ige's comments were making their way across the twitter verse.
"We have made historic investments in the Hawaiian homeland and the state has become a world leader in fighting the climate crisis," Ige said.
Numbers came out.
"We made an impact on affordable housing by producing 15,000 units with 9,400 of them affordable," Ige continued.
He spoke proudly about the accomplishments of his time in office, and the time spent protecting from the pandemic.
"We've changed homelessness by focusing on homeless families. We reduced homeless families by 50 percent," he said.
Ige ended his final message as governor with the words to inspire, from Hawaii's hometown heroes.
"In the words of Hawaii's little league world champions, we is greater than me. Ahui Ho," said Ige.
