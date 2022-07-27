23-year-old driver cut from vehicle after overnight crash on H-2 near Waipio

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 23-year-old man had to be extracted from their vehicle after apparently suffering a medical emergency and crashing on the H-2 Freeway in Waipio, early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound side of the H-2 Freeway near the exit to Ka Uka Boulevard.
First responders were called out to the scene around 3:30 a.m. to a report of a person going into cardiac arrest. When Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews arrived they found that a single car had crashed into a guard rail, trapping the driver inside.
According to Honolulu Police (HPD) crash investigators, the victim was heading north on the H-2 when he veered off the road to the right, crossed a grassy shoulder, went into a ditch, and then colliding into the guardrail at the off-ramp.
Honolulu firefighters had to be called out to help free the driver from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.
EMS said the driver was freed around 3:48 a.m. and then taken to the hospital in critical condition. That person still has not been identified.
No other injuries were reported and no other cars were said to be involved.
