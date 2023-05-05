 Skip to main content
2023 World Fireknife Championships underway in Laie

  • Updated
  • 0

Polynesian Cultural Center celebrates 30 years of hosting world fireknife championships

LAIE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- This month the Polynesian Cultural Center celebrates 30 years of hosting Hawaii's largest Samoan cultural event "We are Samoa."

Featuring the three day world Fireknife competition and a high school cultural arts fair, the goal is to highlight the longstanding traditions and heritage of the Samoan people.

