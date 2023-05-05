...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
2023 World Fireknife Championships underway in Laie
LAIE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- This month the Polynesian Cultural Center celebrates 30 years of hosting Hawaii's largest Samoan cultural event "We are Samoa."
Featuring the three day world Fireknife competition and a high school cultural arts fair, the goal is to highlight the longstanding traditions and heritage of the Samoan people.
Participating local high school groups include Farrington, Kahuku, Kapolei, Radford, ILH Poly Club, and Ke Kula ʻo Samuel Kamaku, who will demonstrate their familial knowledge of Samoa’s culture by showcasing their skills in Samoan oratory, cultural games, and exciting cultural performances based on the festival’s theme, “Historical Events."
2023 World Fireknife Championships
Wednesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. – Pacific Theater: Junior and Intermediate Competition
Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. – Pacific Theater: Men and Women Competition
Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. – Pacific Theater: Menʻs Finals
We Are Samoa Fealofani Day
Saturday, May 6, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.– Pacific Theater