2023 Neighborhood Board Elections voting opens April 29

  Updated
I Voted Sticker generic
Courtesy: Ekement5Digital via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Starting Friday, March 29, Oahu residents can begin voting for their local neighborhood board members.

Voting will be done online, and runs through May 19th.

An error occurred