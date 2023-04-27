2023 Neighborhood Board Elections voting opens April 29 By KITV Web Staff Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Apr 27, 2023 Apr 27, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Ekement5Digital via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Starting Friday, March 29, Oahu residents can begin voting for their local neighborhood board members.Voting will be done online, and runs through May 19th.If you can't vote online, you can request a paper ballot by calling 808-768-3708, no later than May 15th at 4 p.m. You can see the full list of candidates here. Hawaii teachers union members vote to ratify 4-year contract agreement | UPDATEBoard members will serve from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.Uncontested candidates are automatically elected.Oahu residents who have received their individual passcode and pin in the mail can vote here. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honolulu Mika Miyashima News Anchor and Reporter Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 4, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Mika Miyashima Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Family Programs Hawaii hosts 24th annual holiday party Updated Jan 9, 2023 Local Shriners Children's Hawaii becomes first in state to use BEAR implant for ACL repair Updated Dec 7, 2022 COVID-19 Hawaii County ending all COVID-19 health restrictions, effective immediately Updated Feb 28, 2022 Crime & Courts Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says Updated Feb 6, 2023 Local 'Shark Week' lineup to feature Dwayne Johnson as host Updated Jul 25, 2022 COVID-19 5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,068 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jan 18, 2023 Recommended for you