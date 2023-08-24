 Skip to main content
2023 He Hali'a Aloha No Lili'uokalani Festival

Queen Lili'uokalani

HILO (KITV4) - The He Hali'a Aloha No Lili'uokalani Festival returns to Hilo in September; the County of Hawaii Department of Parks and Recreation announces.

On Saturday, September 9th, the Queen's birthday will be celebrated at Hilo's Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park from 10 AM to 3 PM. This event also commemorates the historical importance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens and features a variety of activities such as music, hula, art displays, artisanal crafts, culinary delights, live demonstrations, engaging children’s games, and culturally enriching experiences.

