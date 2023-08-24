2023 He Hali'a Aloha No Lili'uokalani Festival

HILO (KITV4) - The He Hali'a Aloha No Lili'uokalani Festival returns to Hilo in September; the County of Hawaii Department of Parks and Recreation announces.
On Saturday, September 9th, the Queen's birthday will be celebrated at Hilo's Liliʻuokalani Gardens Park from 10 AM to 3 PM. This event also commemorates the historical importance of Lili‘uokalani Gardens and features a variety of activities such as music, hula, art displays, artisanal crafts, culinary delights, live demonstrations, engaging children’s games, and culturally enriching experiences.
Hundreds of dancers partake in a mass hula performance, accompanied by the release of floral petals from a helicopter courtesy of Paradise Helicopters. Throughout the day, attendees will be entertained by a lineup of artists including Darlene Ahuna, Taishoji Taiko, Just Us Band, Christy Lassiter, and Ben Kaili & Kanakapila.
More parking space will be offered at the parking lot on Kuawa Street Park, and the festival will have complimentary shuttle services provided by KapohoKine Adventures. The stretch of Lihiwai Street, spanning from Banyan Drive to Isles, will be inaccessible to vehicles from Friday, September 8, until 6 pm on Saturday, September 9.
In collaboration with the County of Hawai‘i and as an addition to the festivities commemorating the Queen's birthday, The Grand Naniloa Resort will also organize activities that commence with a Pop-Up Mākeke at 10 am. The schedule will include live performances beginning at 12 pm and extending into the night, showcasing traditional Hawaiian melodies and hula dancing. The lineup of events will encompass interactive cultural exhibitions, encompassing exhibits of hula implements and lei hulu.
The public is welcomed to participate in this event that is free from alcohol, drugs, and litter. The event is organized through a partnership between private businesses, community groups, and multiple governmental bodies.
On behalf of Hawaiʻi County, they express gratitude to the Friends of Liliʻuokalani Gardens as well as the numerous private, public, and community groups and individuals who collaboratively organized this yearly event to pay tribute to Queen Liliʻuokalani.
For more information, call the Department of Parks and Recreation's Culture & Education Division at (808) 961-8706.