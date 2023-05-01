 Skip to main content
2023 Hawaii legislative session ending soon

Hawaii Capitol

There are just a few days left in the current legislative session in Hawaii. And while most of the major work is done, lawmakers are still busy at the state capitol.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's 2023 legislative session will end on Thursday, when lawmakers will take final votes on hundreds of bills.

To prepare for that, lawmakers were busy Monday making sure the final wording is right on bills and any last minute problems have been corrected.

