2023 Hawaii legislative session ending soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii's 2023 legislative session will end on Thursday, when lawmakers will take final votes on hundreds of bills.
To prepare for that, lawmakers were busy Monday making sure the final wording is right on bills and any last minute problems have been corrected.
"Tuesday, we will give approval for many bills from last Friday. There are some bills that need fixes, so there will be floor amendments. We will work on that to address issues that came up," said Sen. Angus McKelvey.
The first bills getting a final vote will be ones without a fiscal impact, including measures that change policies and procedures.
"I am really happy with how productive we have been this session, particularly in areas of clean government. We are going to enact a number of bills that will improve transparency and integrity in government," said Rep. Gregg Takayama.
There are also bills that would streamline the procurement process, even allowing quick fix repair jobs if there are not enough qualified vendors bidding on a government project.
"You have a leaky roof in a school, or broken locks or HVAC systems in the library. Right now, on neighbor islands if you can't find 3 qualified vendors the job just sits unfilled," added McKelvey.
It is not just government projects that will benefit from bills expected to be passed. So will some homeowners, from a measure which raises the exemption for remodeling expenses.
"The level of exemption hasn't been adjusted since 1979. So now homeowners can save $3,000-6,000 by not having to get architect to sign off on the project - if renovations are below a certain amount," said Takayama.
Mental health services will also got a boost this legislative session, including a bill to expand youth crisis care.
"What it will do is keep kids out of emergency departments. It will help them get connected with community resources and stay out of higher level services, like residential care and hopefully help them stay in their homes," said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jamie Hernandez-Armstrong.
The big issues, including affordable house and tourism, got much of the attention this legislative session. But lawmakers say many of the roughly 500 hundred bills up for a final vote will also have an impact on people's lives.
"Those bills are like tiny little streams that come together to form major policy changes, and to address problems. You hear about the problems. The solution isn't just in one bill, but is spread out over many different bills," added McKelvey.
Bills that have a financial impact, including the bill detailing the state budget will be voted on Thursday.
After that, all bills passed by the legislature will then head to the Governor. He can then choose to sign a bill into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature.