2023 Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Remembrance and Installation Ceremony happening Sunday

HONOLULU (KITV4)-- Hawaii's police officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty will be remembered in a remembrance and installation ceremony.
It's the start to a week of honoring all officers who protect and serve Hawaii.
Today from 5 to 6PM the community was invited to join the ceremony located at the Hawaii law enforcement memorial.
Seven names are being added to the memorial. These are officers who lost their life in the line of duty during from the late 1800s and early 1900s.
They include several officers that were killed during the 1924 Hanapepe massacre. A detective killed during the 1911 Kekaha riots, a deputy sheriff killed during the 1893 battle of Kalalau valley, and an officer from the Hawaii police department, killed in the line of duty in 1890.
The officer's names include:
The keynote address will be given by lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke.
On Monday, is Mayor Rick Blangiardi's proclamation ceremony center court Kahala mall from 11am to12pm.
Later Monday night, is the 2023 police week procession for memorial service.
HPD will be acknowledging officers who gave their life in the line of duty.
the procession will begin at 6pm at the HPD main station.
On Tuesday, HPD officers will be honored and accept awards at a ceremony happening at the Blaisdell center.
The president of the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and retired major from HPD, Kurt Kendro, encourages the community to attend tonight's memorial service and other events to pay respect those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"Place for us to remember them and remmeber not only how they passed but how they live and tell stories" shares Kendro.
Multimedia Journalist
Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.
